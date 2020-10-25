Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record with dramatic 92nd victory of career at Portuguese Grand Prix

talkSPORT Sunday, 25 October 2020
Lewis Hamilton now has the most victories in Formula One history as he won the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday. A fortnight ago, the British driver equalled Michael Schumacher on 91 career victories and was presented with one of the German great’s helmets by his son Mick, also an F1 driver. Hamilton went on to […]
