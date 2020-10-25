|
Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record with dramatic 92nd victory of career at Portuguese Grand Prix
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton now has the most victories in Formula One history as he won the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday. A fortnight ago, the British driver equalled Michael Schumacher on 91 career victories and was presented with one of the German great’s helmets by his son Mick, also an F1 driver. Hamilton went on to […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this