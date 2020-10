Tennessee Titans' 'weakness is their third down defense,' Terry Bradshaw Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Terry Bradshaw analyzes the Tennessee Titans' match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He identifies the Titans' third down defense as the team's main area of weakness and says that they have no answer for Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool. The FOX NFL Sunday crew reacts and discusses.