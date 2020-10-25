Global  
 

Tai Tuivasa celebrates UFC 254 win over Stefan Struve by drinking beer and spit from a SHOE backstage

Tai Tuivasa celebrated his victory at UFC 254 in unusual style by drinking beer from a SHOE. The Australian fighter ended a three-fight losing streak with a buzzer-beating knockout of Stefan Struve at Fight Island. Struve, the 7ft heavyweight known as ‘Skyscraper’, struggled to deal with the constant grinding and pressure from his smaller opponent […]
