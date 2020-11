Scott Parker has to consider the unthinkable after £19.8m-rated FFC ace’s dire display – opinion Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fulham need to get Mitrovic firing again if they’re to get out of this mess, and perhaps the best way to do that is to drop him to give him some rest and refocus him. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this