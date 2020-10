Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has already shown he is the perfect midfielder for Spurs Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Signed from Southampton over the summer, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has had a solid start to life with Tottenham Hotspur, showcasing exactly why Jose Mourinho was so keen to add him to his squad Signed from Southampton over the summer, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has had a solid start to life with Tottenham Hotspur, showcasing exactly why Jose Mourinho was so keen to add him to his squad 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Spurs boss Mourinho dubs Hojbjerg ´Zidane´ Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho jokingly referred to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as French great Zinedine Zidane after praising the midfielder’s display in the...

SoccerNews.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this