'The Cowboys' nightmares keeps repeating' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' Wk 6 loss to Cardinals | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys’ first game without Dak Prescott couldn’t have gone much worse, as Dallas got blown out 38-10 by the Arizona Cardinals last night. Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on back-to-back.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:07 Published 5 days ago

Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE



Cousin Sal isn't worried for Andy Dalton as he plays his first game as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Cousin Sal explains to Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:42 Published 6 days ago