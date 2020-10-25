‘This is my last chance to get it right’ – WWE star Jeff Hardy opens up on addiction problems Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Jeff Hardy has bravely opened up about his battle with addiction. The WWE star has struggled with alcoholism throughout his life, something which was controversially used in a storyline on SmackDown earlier this year. Hardy, who lost his Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at Clash of Champions, insists he can afford no more slip-ups in […]


