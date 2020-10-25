|
‘This is my last chance to get it right’ – WWE star Jeff Hardy opens up on addiction problems
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Jeff Hardy has bravely opened up about his battle with addiction. The WWE star has struggled with alcoholism throughout his life, something which was controversially used in a storyline on SmackDown earlier this year. Hardy, who lost his Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at Clash of Champions, insists he can afford no more slip-ups in […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this