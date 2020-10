Davante Adams' 13-catch, 196-yard, 2 TD day propels Packers past Texans, 35-20 Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Davante Adams had a career-high 196 receiving yards on 13 receptions in the Green Bay Packers' dominant, 35-20, win over the Houston Texans. Aaron Rodgers connected with Adams on two of his four touchdown passes in the victory.

Tweets about this Andy RT @ByRyanWood: Davante Adams on 3rd down today: 3-1, 8-yard catch 3-3, 3-yard TD 3-9, 28-yard catch 3-10, 16-yard catch 3-5, 9-yard catch… 41 minutes ago