Kyle Allen on Washington's win over Cowboys: 'We've gotta take it and run with it' Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The Washington Football Team dominated an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team, 25-3, to improve to 2-5 this season. Quarterback Kyle Allen joined FOX's Pam Oliver after the game to discuss where the team goes from here. The Washington Football Team dominated an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team, 25-3, to improve to 2-5 this season. Quarterback Kyle Allen joined FOX's Pam Oliver after the game to discuss where the team goes from here. 👓 View full article