Arsenal boss Arteta questions Lacazette´s disallowed goal in Leicester defeat

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta questioned the decision to rule out Alexandre Lacazette’s early goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City at Emirates Stadium. Lacazette steered home a header inside four minutes in Sunday’s Premier League clash, but it was ruled out because Arsenal team-mates Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were stood in offside positions. France forward Lacazette […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta angry over disallowed goal

Arteta angry over disallowed goal 02:19

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could not comprehend why the match officials ruled out Alexandre Lacazette's first half header as Arsenal slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Leicester

