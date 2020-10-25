Arsenal boss Arteta questions Lacazette´s disallowed goal in Leicester defeat

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester



Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal



*Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus



Mesut Ozil has offered to save the job of the man inside Arsenal’sGunnersaurus mascot costume by paying his full wages. Jerry Quy has portrayedGunnersaurus for the past 27 years, but was made.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City: Mikel Arteta bemused by disallowed Alexandre Lacazette goal Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta bemoans the decision to rule out Alexandre Lacazette's goal for offside in their 1-0 loss to Leicester City.

BBC Sport 1 hour ago





Tweets about this