Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's record with Portuguese GP win!

Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's record all-time race-winner on Sunday when he claimed his 92nd victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix to pass Michael Schumacher at the top of the list.



His win lifted him one clear of Schumacher's 14-year-old record of 91 triumphs after a thrilling inaugural F1 race at the Algarve...


