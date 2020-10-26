Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's record with Portuguese GP win!

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020
Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's record all-time race-winner on Sunday when he claimed his 92nd victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix to pass Michael Schumacher at the top of the list.

His win lifted him one clear of Schumacher's 14-year-old record of 91 triumphs after a thrilling inaugural F1 race at the Algarve...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races 01:21

 Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s...

