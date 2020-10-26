Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson Becker

Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool FC supporters that Sadio Mane has been suffering with a dead leg following his substitution in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win...

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Thiago Alcantara Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC are waiting to learn the extent of the injury suffered by Thiago Alcantara in their 2-2 draw with Everton in the...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



