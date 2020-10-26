Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson Becker

The Sport Review Monday, 26 October 2020
Jurgen Klopp says Alisson Becker gave the “thumbs-up” to return to action on Saturday night for Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. The Brazil international has been sidelined since Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield after Alisson sustained an injury in a clash with a team-mate in training at Melwood. Liverpool FC […]
News video: Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive 01:02

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

