Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson Becker
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp says Alisson Becker gave the “thumbs-up” to return to action on Saturday night for Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. The Brazil international has been sidelined since Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield after Alisson sustained an injury in a clash with a team-mate in training at Melwood. Liverpool FC […]
