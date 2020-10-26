Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WWE Hell In A Cell: Sasha Banks wins first SmackDown title; Randy Orton wins 14th WWE title

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
WWE Hell In A Cell: Sasha Banks wins first SmackDown title; Randy Orton wins 14th WWE titleWWE Hell in a Cell saw titles change hands, a new Money in the Bank winner, a heel turn as well as the beginning of a record-equalling title run. Here are the results of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

*Sasha shows Bayley who's Boss! Wins her first SmackDown women's title*

At WWE Hell In A Cell 2020, third time was a charm for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

WWE Hell in a Cell: Drew McIntyre falls off the cell as Randy Orton wins his 14th world title

 Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton had the unenviable task of following the instant classic Hell in a Cell matches that preceded them on Sunday. Sasha Banks and...
talkSPORT

WWE Hell In A Cell: BFFs-turned-foes Sasha Banks and Bayley go to war

WWE Hell In A Cell: BFFs-turned-foes Sasha Banks and Bayley go to war HELL IN A CELL 2020 PREVIEW *SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION BAYLEY VS. SASHA BANKS (HELL IN A CELL MATCH)* Former best friends Bayley and Sasha Banks will have...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this