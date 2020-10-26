|
WWE Hell In A Cell: Sasha Banks wins first SmackDown title; Randy Orton wins 14th WWE title
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
WWE Hell in a Cell saw titles change hands, a new Money in the Bank winner, a heel turn as well as the beginning of a record-equalling title run. Here are the results of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.
*Sasha shows Bayley who's Boss! Wins her first SmackDown women's title*
At WWE Hell In A Cell 2020, third time was a charm for...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this