DC vs SRH Preview: Delhi Capitals eye playoff berth in clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Express Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
News video: IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi looks to break losing streak

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi looks to break losing streak 04:38

 Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 47 of the ongoing IPL 2020. Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would be looking to learn from their mistakes in the previous games and get back to winning ways to get closer to play-offs berth. Former Kerala Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak previews the...

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan

After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch the video | Oneindia News

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The David Warner-led side lost their first two games and struggled to find the right balance in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:57Published

IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Head-to-head and past encounters

 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in an all-important clash for the playoff race in IPL 2020 on Tuesday (October 27) at the Dubai...
DNA


