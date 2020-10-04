DC vs SRH Preview: Delhi Capitals eye playoff berth in clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan



After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published 11 hours ago

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad



Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:39 Published 2 weeks ago