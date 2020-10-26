Global  
 

‘How the hell is that disallowed?’ – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta fumes at dodgy Alexandre Lacazette decision on weekend of controversy

talkSPORT Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left fuming and bemused as to why Alexandre Lacazette’s first-half goal was ruled out the Gunners’ defeat at home to Leicester. Leicester claimed their first win at the home of the north Londoners since 1973 as Jamie Vardy came of the bench to fire the Foxes to a 1-0 victory […]
 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could not comprehend why the match officials ruled out Alexandre Lacazette's first half header as Arsenal slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Leicester

