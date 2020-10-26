Leeds ‘can win the Premier League title’, Everton and Arsenal fume at decisions after Chelsea and Liverpool controversy, Van de Beek will regret ‘b*******’ Man United move

Roverindexer @Leedsarewefoot1 @dean_rover @Rixonred15 @samuelgallaghe2 And heres one of United winning it too! All we need now i… https://t.co/xgcofgsJm8 1 day ago 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔽𝕠𝕠𝕥𝕓𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝔸𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕒 RT @BettingOddsUK: - 500/1 Leeds - Everton back out to 40/1 - Liverpool shorten Could this be the most wide open title race ever? We've lo… 5 days ago dbigmark2® RT @talkSPORT: “Leeds are showing that we’re more than capable of winning the Premier League!" #LUFC https://t.co/bKZ61gIuwc 5 days ago talkSPORT “Leeds are showing that we’re more than capable of winning the Premier League!" #LUFC https://t.co/bKZ61gIuwc 5 days ago hassan mahadi RT @soccerfanatichq: High-flying Leeds, Villa suggest this Premier League title race could be the best one ever https://t.co/PEmPzcvS8g #tr… 5 days ago #sportsalibi RT @beautifulcami1: My Premier League prediction TITLE CONTENDERS 1. Man City 2. Liverpool TOP 4 CONTENDERS 1. Man utd 2. Arsenal 3. lei… 5 days ago Lord Tobi RT @WilliamHill: Everton, Aston Villa, Leicester and Leeds are all currently in the top five of the Premier League... Can any of these clu… 5 days ago BettingOdds - 500/1 Leeds - Everton back out to 40/1 - Liverpool shorten Could this be the most wide open title race ever? We'… https://t.co/mv6f6vG54z 6 days ago