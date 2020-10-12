IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata vs Punjab

'We are going to keep things simple': Quinton de Kock on MI's approach for further tournament
Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Mumbai has so far won six of the eight matches played. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said..
Quinton de Kock shines as MI defeats KKR by 8 wickets
With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock's not out 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent..
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a..