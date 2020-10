Ahmed Hegazi: West Brom defender joins Al-Ittihad on loan before permanent deal Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Ahmed Hegazi joins Al-Ittihad on loan from West Brom until the end of the season, when he will sign a permanent deal with the Saudi club. 👓 View full article

