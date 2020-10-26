|
Dele Alli to miss Burnley clash in latest squad snub as Tottenham star faces ‘tough daily fight’ to break back into Jose Mourinho’s team
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Dele Alli is set to miss Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Burnley with the midfielder’ suffering his latest snub BY Jose Mourinho. And Troy Deeney has told talkSPORT the 24-year-old faces a tough battle to fight his way back into the manager’s plans. Spurs face Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday evening but, according to […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this