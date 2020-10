Arizona Coyotes top draft pick was convicted for bullying Black, mentally disabled teen Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The top draft pick for the Arizona Coyotes, whose CEO is in a NHL group to stop racism, was convicted of bullying a Black disabled kid four years ago.

