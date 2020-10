You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brandon Marshall talks Odell Beckham Jr with Browns, too early for trade | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Brandon Marshall discusses whether or not the Cleveland Browns should allow Odell Beckham Jr to seek a trade. Brandon feels it is far too early in the season to make any quick and major decisions, OBJ.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:59 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this