You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ohio State's Justin Fields finds Garrett Wilson for the go-ahead touchdown, 14-7



The Ohio State Buckeyes pull ahead of the Nebraska Cornhuskers after quarterback Justin Fields finds Garret Wilson for a deep throw into the end zone, bringing the score to 14-7 Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources 2021 NFL Draft QB Watch: Justin Fields makes push for No. 1 QB, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson continue to impress With Trevor Lawrence not playing this week, Justin Fields was the best QB on the field

CBS Sports 18 hours ago





Tweets about this