Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Troy Deeney’s brilliant story on how Walsall scouted him after scoring seven goals while playing hungover for amateur club

talkSPORT Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Troy Deeney recounted a hilarious story of how he was scouted by Walsall while playing hungover. The striker has gone on to have a successful career having spent the last decade with Watford with several seasons in the Premier League. Things could have turned out a lot differently for the 32-year-old had he decided not […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this