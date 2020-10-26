Brandon Marshall reacts to Kyler Murray’s Cardinals defeating Russell Wilson’s Seahawks in WK 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Brandon Marshall beaks down Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals overtaking Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks in week 7 of the 2020 NFL season. Marshall feels this was a great win for Murray as he has grown, proven himself and prevailed during challenging times and capitalized on his opponent's weaknesses. Brandon Marshall beaks down Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals overtaking Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks in week 7 of the 2020 NFL season. Marshall feels this was a great win for Murray as he has grown, proven himself and prevailed during challenging times and capitalized on his opponent's weaknesses. 👓 View full article

