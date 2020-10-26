Global  
 

Brandon Marshall reacts to Kyler Murray's Cardinals defeating Russell Wilson's Seahawks in WK 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Monday, 26 October 2020
Brandon Marshall reacts to Kyler Murray’s Cardinals defeating Russell Wilson’s Seahawks in WK 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRSTBrandon Marshall beaks down Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals overtaking Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks in week 7 of the 2020 NFL season. Marshall feels this was a great win for Murray as he has grown, proven himself and prevailed during challenging times and capitalized on his opponent's weaknesses.
