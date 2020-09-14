|
|
|
Byron Saxton’s spooky life goal: The New Day: Feel the Power, Oct. 26, 2020
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Byron Saxton's spooky life goal: The New Day: Feel the Power, Oct. 26, 2020
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
A mountain biker wants to turn professional - despite being blind
A downhill mountain biker who travels Europe to events says his ultimate goal is to turn professional - despite being blind. Xavier Hopkins, 20, has just 10 per cent vision on a good day but is..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Tweets about this
|