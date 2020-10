IPL 2020: KKR VS DC: Eoin Morgan & Co. look to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia news



Description: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in their next game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan would be hoping for a better performance after getting.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:29 Published 2 days ago

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith



Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago