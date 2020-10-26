Conte wants more from Lukaku and Martinez ahead of Inter rematch with Shakhtar Donetsk Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Antonio Conte says Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez can still improve as Inter prepare to face Shakhtar Donetsk once again. The Nerazzurri made light work of Shakhtar in their previous meeting, winning 5-0 in the Europa League semi-final in August. Lukaku and Martinez each scored twice in that emphatic victory in Dusseldorf as they became […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

