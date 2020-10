Robby Luttrell 👑 @dkm14 Would be a good one. Top speed: Hill - 22.6 mph Metcalf - 22.6 mph 40 time: Hill - 4.29 Metcalf - 4.33 4 minutes ago ~D.E.H. & Bailey~ Budda Baker couldn't believe DK Metcalf's hustle play: 'First time I've ever been hawked in my en...… https://t.co/kXh4GsGMgR 23 minutes ago Steve @Stubbs_SBN I’m not sure what Dk Metcalf time is in the 100 meters but his combine 4.33 not too far behind Tyreek’s… https://t.co/PiNmKd3Mmw 51 minutes ago Jkaem RT @Cardschatter: Kingsbury said he thought Budda Baker was going to score on the interception "until that huge stallion of a human came ga… 1 hour ago WolfBladeZ RT @SportSourceA: #Seahawks DK Metcalf. Big time effort. https://t.co/sLDvR7XEWX 1 hour ago Mason Waite RT @MasterTes: 40 time at the Combine: Budda Baker - 4.45 DK Metcalf - 4.33 https://t.co/diltpsAVK5 2 hours ago Calvin Neal Budda Baker couldn't believe DK Metcalf's hustle play: 'First time I've ever been hawked in my entire life'… https://t.co/phZXbd3HPS 2 hours ago Lawr @gamscout I mean most wide receivers aren’t DK Metcalf. I don’t think he’s too thin to where you’d have to worry ab… https://t.co/SvGR8g1Lo3 2 hours ago