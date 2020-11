Garth Crooks' team of the week: Mendy, Alexander-Arnold, Silva, Zaha, Ward-Prowse, Bamford, Mane Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Which striker has shown he can do it in the Premier League? And who is in danger of being too greedy? Read Garth Crooks' team of the week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this