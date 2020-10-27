Global  
 

Rams beat Bears in battle of dominant defences on Monday Night Football

CBC.ca Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defences, beating the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
 The Bears travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday Night Football. The teams are facing off for the third straight season, maybe one of them will get to 20 points this time. Here are three things to watch from CBS 2's Matt Zahn.

