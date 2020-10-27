Global  
 

IPL 2020: Dad would tell me to remain not out, says Mandeep Singh after unbeaten 66

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020
With a license to play his natural game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener Mandeep Singh blossomed on Monday and scored an unbeaten 66 to guide his team to an emphatic eight-wicket win. He also remembered his late father's instruction to remain not out after every innings and he did exactly that on...
