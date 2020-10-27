F1: Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff to remain at Mercedes
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff will continue their assault on Formula One's records next season, the pair made clear in the aftermath of Hamilton's landmark 92nd career win in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix. The pair erased doubts about their futures together in an outfit set to claim a record seventh...
Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s...