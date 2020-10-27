Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1: Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff to remain at Mercedes

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff will continue their assault on Formula One's records next season, the pair made clear in the aftermath of Hamilton's landmark 92nd career win in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix. The pair erased doubts about their futures together in an outfit set to claim a record seventh...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races 01:21

 Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive [Video]

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Mercedes report a second positive coronavirus test ahead of the weekend's Eifel GP at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Kallenius: F1 exit for Mercedes would be crazy

Kallenius: F1 exit for Mercedes would be crazy Oct.24 - Mercedes would be "crazy" to give up its Formula 1 program, according to Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius. With Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff conspicuously yet...
F1-Fansite

That's no big deal! Lewis Hamilton on re-signing his contract with Mercedes

 Lewis Hamilton is focused on winning his seventh drivers' title and said on Thursday that he does not consider re-signing his contract with Mercedes a priority....
Mid-Day

Lewis Hamilton: 'No concern' he will sign for Mercedes next season - team boss Wolff

 Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says he has "no concern" about Lewis Hamilton re-signing to stay with the team next season.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

dailytimespak

Daily Times Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff jokingly suggested he would have to sell the factory to keep Lewis Hamilton af… https://t.co/N8OpgzE5wN 23 minutes ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Hamilton won record 92nd grand prix in Portugal on SundayLord Hain: It is 'unacceptable' driver has not had knighth… https://t.co/MncRPlLDN0 4 hours ago

beelalme

Bilal. RT @Planet_F1: "We will have to sell plenty of inventory and sell the lease back of the buildings, just to come up with the money." Toto W… 7 hours ago

FormulaRapidaEN

FormulaRapida.net 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton talk about #PortugueseGP start trouble and strategy, where the Finn thought soft… https://t.co/BObgIufoGa 8 hours ago

MsportXtra

#MsportXtra RT @DarshanChokhani: Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton talk about start issue where the latter took cautious approach. For tyres, the Finn co… 8 hours ago

DarshanChokhani

Darshan Chokhani Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton talk about start issue where the latter took cautious approach. For tyres, the Finn… https://t.co/nEjSoRaAda 8 hours ago

annief1

Anne That is just***stupid. https://t.co/ESR70sFok1 9 hours ago

PurplePinkness

PurplePinkness🌸 RT @C4F1: Toto Wolff reflects on a momentous day for Lewis Hamilton and @MercedesAMGF1 🏆 Watch now 👉 @Channel4 📺 #F1 #C4F1 #PortugueseGP… 11 hours ago