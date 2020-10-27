Paralympian Brittany Hudak helping others through social work during pandemic
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
After organizers cancelled the 2020 World Para-Nordic Ski Championships due to COVID-19 concerns, 2018 Paralympic bronze medallist Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., pledged to find her own silver lining in the midst of the pandemic. She would turn to her degree in social work.
