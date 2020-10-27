|
Jose Mourinho lauds Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and credits Mauricio Pochettino for deadly Tottenham partnership
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho sung the praises of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son as the pair combined for another Premier League goal – and gave Mauricio Pochettino thanks for creating their brilliant partnership. Son headed in from Kane’s flick-on to give Tottenham a 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday night. It was the 29th time they have […]
