Jose Mourinho lauds Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and credits Mauricio Pochettino for deadly Tottenham partnership

talkSPORT Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho sung the praises of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son as the pair combined for another Premier League goal – and gave Mauricio Pochettino thanks for creating their brilliant partnership. Son headed in from Kane’s flick-on to give Tottenham a 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday night. It was the 29th time they have […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Mourinho praises Kane's selflessness

Mourinho praises Kane's selflessness 04:30

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho praised the selflessness of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son after the pair linked up once again to give Spurs a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League.

