‘Give me them over Firmino and Salah!’ – Kane and Son ‘better’ than Liverpool duo as Neville says ‘every team in the world’ would take Tottenham star

talkSPORT Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Is there a better partnership in world football than Harry Kane and Heung-min Son right now? Jason Cundy doesn’t think so. In fact, the talkSPORT host would have the Tottenham duo over Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah right now. Kane and Son combined for the NINTH time this season during Tottenham’s 1-0 win at […]
 Tottenham's Harry Kane told Monday Night Football that he was happy to get his eighth assist of the season as he helped Spurs to a 1-0 win over Burnley with another assist for Heung-min Son.

