‘Give me them over Firmino and Salah!’ – Kane and Son ‘better’ than Liverpool duo as Neville says ‘every team in the world’ would take Tottenham star

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho praises Kane's selflessness



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho praised the selflessness of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son after the pair linked up once again to give Spurs a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:30 Published 10 hours ago Jose Mourinho believes new contract on the horizon for Son Heung-min



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says a new long-term contract is on thehorizon for star forward Son Heung-min. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 4 days ago Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this