|
‘Give me them over Firmino and Salah!’ – Kane and Son ‘better’ than Liverpool duo as Neville says ‘every team in the world’ would take Tottenham star
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Is there a better partnership in world football than Harry Kane and Heung-min Son right now? Jason Cundy doesn’t think so. In fact, the talkSPORT host would have the Tottenham duo over Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah right now. Kane and Son combined for the NINTH time this season during Tottenham’s 1-0 win at […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this