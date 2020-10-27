Global  
 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher explains why he wants Jose Mourinho and Tottenham to win Premier League if Jurgen Klopp’s men don’t

talkSPORT Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher said he would ‘love’ to see Jose Mourinho win the Premier League again with Tottenham if his beloved Liverpool fail to retain the title. Mourinho is plotting a fourth domestic success in England, having won the title three times with London rivals Chelsea. Spurs secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at Burnley on Monday […]
 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analyse Jose Mourinho's in-form Spurs' title credentials after their late victory at Burnley on Monday Night Football.

