Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi: Juventus and Barcelona stars’ head-to-head records ahead of Champions League clash

talkSPORT Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could come face-to-face on a football pitch again on Wednesday night as Juventus host Barcelona in the Champions League. It would be the first time in 2 years, 5 months, and 22 days that the modern greats have taken to the field together following the former’s move to Italy. It […]
