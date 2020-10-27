Global  
 

AB de Villiers to miss Big Bash League for a very SPECIAL reason

DNA Tuesday, 27 October 2020
AB de Villers, considered one of the best limited-overs players in the modern era, will not be playing the Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and also because he is all set to become a father for the third time. AB de Villiers played in the Big Bash League for the first time last year and he...
