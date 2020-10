You Might Like

Tweets about this NHL on Scoreboard Page Coyotes drafting Mitchell Miller is latest proof that NHL's anti-racism initiatives are ringing hollow https://t.co/g2oHvF9Pif 16 minutes ago amanda RT @BlackGirlHockey: @hemjhaveri gets it right, once again. The Arizona Coyotes have no excuse for drafting a player who admitted to racia… 49 minutes ago 🌹JimmyMcHugh🌹 RT @2Yoon2ZeroBlitz: Hockey still has some issues to work out but it's always Fuck Mitchell Miller and the Coyotes for drafting him in this… 1 hour ago Joseph Yun 🔰 Hockey still has some issues to work out but it's always Fuck Mitchell Miller and the Coyotes for drafting him in t… https://t.co/ApPiwy5Vn3 4 hours ago For The Win The Arizona Coyotes have no excuse for drafting a player who admitted to racial abuse https://t.co/bEe1kh5Cbx https://t.co/xPWlwMFIxx 4 hours ago Anna The Arizona Coyotes have no excuse for drafting a player who admitted to racial abuse https://t.co/nUyRxO1xZT via @forthewin 7 hours ago JoeySportsBall RT @ForTheWin: The Arizona Coyotes have no excuse for drafting a player who admitted to racial abuse https://t.co/Yqn4P8obl3 https://t.co/H… 8 hours ago azcentral sports RT @azcentral: Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying https://t.co/w02kmSzlZf 8 hours ago