Bethune-Cookman opts for no sports in 2020-21 Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Bethune-Cookman, which will move to the SWAC in 2021, has opted not to play sports in the spring, becoming the first known Division I institution to cancel sports for the entire school year. 👓 View full article

