Lakers' Green: Expect vets to rest if Dec. 22 start
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green expects veteran players to play fewer minutes and sit out more games if the NBA decides to begin the new season on Dec. 22 after a short offseason.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green expects veteran players to play fewer minutes and sit out more games if the NBA decides to begin the new season on Dec. 22 after a short offseason.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this