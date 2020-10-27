Global  
 

Lakers' Green: Expect vets to rest if Dec. 22 start

ESPN Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green expects veteran players to play fewer minutes and sit out more games if the NBA decides to begin the new season on Dec. 22 after a short offseason.
