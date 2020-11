You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after NFL Week 8 | THE HERD



On today's edition of Best for Last, Colin Cowherd plays his weekly NFL 3-word game. Hear Colin sum up this week's slate of games in only 3 words each. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 07:39 Published 4 hours ago 'Does Tua have it?' — Colin Cowherd on Tua's debut with the Miami Dolphins | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd shares his biggest takeaways from Tua Tagovailoa's debut start with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins came out with a win against the Los Angeles Rams, but Colin is concerned that what he.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:44 Published 7 hours ago Colin Cowherd is recalibrating how he looks at Lamar Jackson & Ravens after Week 8 loss | THE HERD



The Baltimore Ravens are now 5-2 after a loss in Week 8 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this loss is forcing Colin Cowherd to rethink his predictions for Lamar Jackson's team. Hear why he now would.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:08 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this