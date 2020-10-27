Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andre Villas-Boas was BEGGED to stay by Marseille players, as forgotten former Chelsea and Tottenham manager has revived his career in France

talkSPORT Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Marseille’s top players BEGGED Andre Villas-Boas to stay as their manager this season, with the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss reviving his career with the French club. But, it could have all ended after one year if it wasn’t for his squad’s intervention. Villas-Boas is a largely forgotten man in England, and where he isn’t […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Copa90 - Published
News video: Wing Backs And A Winning Mentality - Conte Manager Masterclass FIFA21 Career Mode

Wing Backs And A Winning Mentality - Conte Manager Masterclass FIFA21 Career Mode 05:47

 FIFA 21 is the year of Career Mode. Brand new innovation and genuine insight from the game's elite managers has been injected into the game.To learn more about the new features, and the crossovers with day-to-day manager responsibilities at the highest level, we linked Timbsy up with one of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

“I stopped the team bus and spent £100 on beer!” - Wilder Manager Masterclass FIFA21 Career Mode [Video]

“I stopped the team bus and spent £100 on beer!” - Wilder Manager Masterclass FIFA21 Career Mode

FIFA 21 is the year of Career Mode. Brand new innovation and genuine insight from the game's elite managers has been injected into the game.To learn more about the new features, and the crossovers with..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 04:39Published
"The rapport I have with my players is important" - Zidane Manager Masterclass- FIFA 21 Career Mode [Video]

"The rapport I have with my players is important" - Zidane Manager Masterclass- FIFA 21 Career Mode

FIFA 21 is the year of Career Mode. Brand new innovation and genuine insight from the game's elite managers has been injected into the game.To learn more about the new features, and the crossovers with..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 05:33Published
Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup [Video]

Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this

oss365

One Stop Sports Marseille's top players BEGGED Andre Villas-Boas to stay as their manager this season, with the former Chelsea and… https://t.co/hegnC1WOiZ 6 minutes ago