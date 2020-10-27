Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich: Kimmich spares defending champions´ blushes with late winner Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Joshua Kimmich scored a late 20-yard stunner to secure Champions League holders Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over a Lokomotiv Moscow side that threatened to cause an upset. Leon Goretzka scored his second goal in as many European matches to give Bayern the lead, the midfielder finishing a sumptuous passing move after 13 minutes as […]


