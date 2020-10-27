Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich: Kimmich spares defending champions´ blushes with late winner

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Joshua Kimmich scored a late 20-yard stunner to secure Champions League holders Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over a Lokomotiv Moscow side that threatened to cause an upset. Leon Goretzka scored his second goal in as many European matches to give Bayern the lead, the midfielder finishing a sumptuous passing move after 13 minutes as […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow

Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow 06:08

 Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Late Kimmich stunner extends Bayern's winning run

 Champions League holders Bayern Munich extend their winning run in the competition to 13 games as they edge past Lokomotiv Moscow.
BBC News


Tweets about this