Bethune-Cookman football, basketball shut down as it cancels all 2020-21 sports amid COVID-19 spike Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Bethune-Cookman will not enjoy a swan song in the MEAC, as it is bowing out of competition ahead of its transition to the SWAC 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this