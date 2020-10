Colin urges Packers to trade for Cowboys' receiver Amari Cooper: 'This is a perfect deal' | THE HERD



Trade rumors are swirling around Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper, and with Dallas really in need of a rebuild, Colin Cowherd makes the case the the Green Bay Packers could be the perfect landing spot for..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:27 Published 4 hours ago