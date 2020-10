You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Liverpool 2-0 FC Midtjylland: Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah score in Reds win Liverpool make it two wins in two Group D games with victory over Champions League rookies FC Midtjylland despite losing Fabinho to injury.

Tweets about this Anfield Edition Firmino should score after Alexander-Arnold plays him in but it’s over the bar. Liverpool 1-0 Midtjylland [88’] 1 hour ago 💯💦YoungSplash💯💦 55’ ⚽️LIVERPOOL SCORE AND IS DIEGO JOTA TRENT ALEXANDER ARNOLD WITH THE ASSIST THE MIDTJYLLAND PLAYERS ARE CLAMING… https://t.co/O7BZulAQ7O 2 hours ago Indy Football GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 FC Midtjylland (Jota) Trent Alexander-Arnold drives into the box and tees up Diogo Jota to bre… https://t.co/D2dakL8Tl3 2 hours ago