Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg: Joao Felix leaves it late for Simeone´s side
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid got their Champions League Group A campaign back on track as two goals from Joao Felix helped them to a 3-2 win over Salzburg on Tuesday. Diego Simeone’s side suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the defending champions Bayern Munich last week, but they started well against their Austrian opponents and […]
Atletico Madrid got their Champions League Group A campaign back on track as two goals from Joao Felix helped them to a 3-2 win over Salzburg on Tuesday. Diego Simeone’s side suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the defending champions Bayern Munich last week, but they started well against their Austrian opponents and […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this