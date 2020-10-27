Global  
 

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg: Joao Felix leaves it late for Simeone´s side

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Atletico Madrid got their Champions League Group A campaign back on track as two goals from Joao Felix helped them to a 3-2 win over Salzburg on Tuesday. Diego Simeone’s side suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the defending champions Bayern Munich last week, but they started well against their Austrian opponents and […]
