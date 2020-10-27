Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg: Joao Felix leaves it late for Simeone´s side

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance



Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico



Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:28 Published on September 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Osasuna 1-3 Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix hits another brace for Simeone´s men Joao Felix followed up his Champions League heroics with another brace as Atletico Madrid maintained their unbeaten start to LaLiga with a 3-1 win over...

SoccerNews.com 3 days ago



Simeone: I am clear about what I want from Joao Felix Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is confident Joao Felix will continue to improve his all-round game as he backed the young forward to thrive in a more...

SoccerNews.com 4 days ago





Tweets about this