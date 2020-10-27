Boxing: Former UFC star Mark Hunt to take on Aussie NRL great Paul Gallen in 'Sydney Super Fight'
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Kiwi UFC great Mark Hunt will make his fighting return in the boxing ring against former NRL star Paul Gallen in what is being hailed as "the biggest boxing event to be held in Sydney for more than a decade".The fight will be part...
After a career as a professional boxer and working as a classroom teacher, Jamyle Cannon combined his two passions and founded The Bloc on Chicago’s West Side.“The Bloc spreads the love of boxing to provide resources and opportunities to Chicago communities,” Cannon said. For years, the...
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN that he picked up former NBA and St. Joseph's University star Delonte West at a Dallas gas station Monday and is working with West's family and friends in an..