Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boxing: Former UFC star Mark Hunt to take on Aussie NRL great Paul Gallen in 'Sydney Super Fight'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Boxing: Former UFC star Mark Hunt to take on Aussie NRL great Paul Gallen in 'Sydney Super Fight'Kiwi UFC great Mark Hunt will make his fighting return in the boxing ring against former NRL star Paul Gallen in what is being hailed as "the biggest boxing event to be held in Sydney for more than a decade".The fight will be part...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Boxing gym becomes safe space for students

Boxing gym becomes safe space for students 02:43

 After a career as a professional boxer and working as a classroom teacher, Jamyle Cannon combined his two passions and founded The Bloc on Chicago’s West Side.“The Bloc spreads the love of boxing to provide resources and opportunities to Chicago communities,” Cannon said. For years, the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner [Video]

Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner

Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner - Plot synopsis: After being named co-chair of his college reunion, lonely software executive Sid Straw (TONY HALE) joins Facebook and reaches out to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:27Published
Delonte West’s friend is making a desperate plea for someone to help the homeless NBA star [Video]

Delonte West’s friend is making a desperate plea for someone to help the homeless NBA star

SWNYdelonte - [email protected]/ 646 873 7565/ [email protected] A friend of homeless former millionaire NBA star Delonte West has warned the addict is "paranoid" and needs professional help.The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Former St. Joseph's University Star Delonte West To Get Him Help [Video]

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Former St. Joseph's University Star Delonte West To Get Him Help

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN that he picked up former NBA and St. Joseph's University star Delonte West at a Dallas gas station Monday and is working with West's family and friends in an..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this