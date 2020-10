Kimmich admits Bayern were ´lucky´ against Lokomotiv Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Joshua Kimmich said Champions League holders Bayern Munich were “lucky” to come away with a win after he scored decisively in a 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow. Kimmich struck in the 79th minute to clinch a record-extending 13th consecutive Champions League victory for the Bundesliga and European champions, but the Bayern star admitted they did […] 👓 View full article